FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The U.S. economic slowdown is likely to continue as more restrictions are put in place to control the epidemic, and Americans will have to learn to "live with" the virus for the rest of the year, two Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday.

* Russia said the first batch of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks and rejected as "groundless" safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug. * Britain's official death toll from the pandemic was lowered by over 5,000 because the government adopted a new way of counting fatalities.

* Greece reported 262 new cases, its highest daily tally. * The French health ministry reported 2,524 new infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown daily record.

* Norway said it would reimpose quarantine measures on travellers from more foreign countries amid a jump in the number of new cases. AMERICAS

* Brazil's Parana state reached an agreement with Russia to produce a COVID-19 vaccine that Moscow has touted as ready to be brought to market, the state's press office said. * A breakdown in talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over how to help tens of millions of Americans suffering in the pandemic entered a fifth day, with neither side ready to resume negotiations.

* Cuba's top epidemiologist Francisco Duran told a daily briefing he expected a COVID-19 vaccine to be available worldwide from early next year, skirting questions about Russia's granting of regulatory approval to one such vaccine. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, while New Zealand reimposed restrictions as it investigates its first cases in more than three months. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will examine Russia's vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said. * Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a rise in cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their production in the country.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Canada's Ontario projected its budget deficit would widen to a record C$38.5 billion in 2020-2021 as it raised support for its pandemic-hit economy.

