Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 02:29 IST
Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

"We are comfortable in our institutions' ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital-quality sanitation and mitigation practices," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Pac-12 and Big Ten said on Tuesday that they would each postpone their upcoming football seasons, citing the continuing coronavirus outbreak, with Pac-12 planning to host no sports competitions for the remainder of 2020 and Big Ten pushing back its entire fall sports lineup. Both have said they would evaluate the possibility of holding competitions in the spring.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season, and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," said Bowlsby. The upheaval across the multibillion-dollar college football industry has widespread ramifications for broadcasters, advertisers and small businesses in college towns across the country that rely on the weekly American cultural ritual for a steady stream of income.

Big 12 said that conference play would start Sept. 26, with the Big 12 Championship Game "tentatively scheduled" for Dec. 12. Stadium capacity will be left up to individual schools to determine. The conference said that participants in "high-contact" sports - including football, soccer and volleyball - would be subjected to three COVID-19 tests per week.

"We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus," said Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor Boschini, chairman of the conference's board of directors. "If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course."

Rounding out the "Power Five" conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference said Tuesday it will "continue to make decisions based on medical advice," while the Southeastern Conference said it "will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports." The University of Oklahoma said it supported Big 12's decision, with one reported COVID-19 positive among its football student-athletes since players reported for training earlier this summer.

"There are risks in playing, in not playing, and in returning everyone to their homes," said team physician Brock Schnebel. "We feel that for the student-athletes' mental and overall well-being, it is best to let them continue in this setting." At a White House event on Wednesday on reopening schools, President Donald Trump reiterated his support for college football to resume play and said he spoke with Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ed Orgeron, head coach of the reigning national champion Louisiana State University team, which plays in the Southeastern Conference.

"We want to see college football," said Trump. "I'll tell you who wants to do it, the players and the coaches, they want to do it."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Depleted Pelicans, Magic meet for procedural finale

The Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in their final seeding game of the NBA restart Thursday night near Orlando with depleted lineups and nothing on the line. Both teams will have an eye toward the future.No matter what happe...

Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking.The Department of Energy plan ...

Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Cos proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity Association said Disn...

Saudi Arabian King Salman arrives in NEOM for rest and relaxation -state news agency

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz arrived in the NEOM economic zone on Wednesday for a period of rest and relaxation, according to state news agency SPA.The 84-year-old king had been released from hospital on July 30 after undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020