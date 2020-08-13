Australia's Victoria reports 278 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Australia's Victoria reports 278 new coronavirus cases, 8 deathsReuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 04:30 IST
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Thursday said eight people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 casualties. The state reported 278 new daily infections compared with 410 on Wednesday.
A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia's second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.
