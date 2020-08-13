Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Victoria reports 278 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 04:30 IST
Australia's Victoria reports 278 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Thursday said eight people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 casualties. The state reported 278 new daily infections compared with 410 on Wednesday.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia's second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people's daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sahal Abdul Samad signs for Kerala Blasters FC till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC KBFC has announced the contract extension of the talented midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for an additional three years to his current contract. The 23-year old from Kannur, Kerala, will now be a part of the club till 2025. ...

Israel successfully tests Arrow-2 missile interceptor, says U.S. missile agency

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency MDA said. The Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target, the Pentagon agency...

Disney World actors ready to work after COVID testing dispute resolved

Walt Disney World actors, who argued that the Florida theme parks proposed coronavirus safeguards were inadequate to protect them, have resolved a dispute over COVID-19 testing, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity...

McDermott helps Pacers hold off Rockets

Doug McDermott scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday afternoon as the Indiana Pacers grabbed a double-digit lead and then held off a late rampage by James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 108-104 in the NBA bubble nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020