Africa CDC begins study into virus antibodies
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a continent-wide study has begun into antibodies to the coronavirus after evidence indicated that more people have been infected than official numbers show.PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:30 IST
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a continent-wide study has begun into antibodies to the coronavirus after evidence indicated that more people have been infected than official numbers show. Director John Nkengasong told reporters the study will include all African countries, but the ones showing interest to start in the coming weeks are Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria and Morocco.
That's after surveys in Mozambique found antibodies in 5 per cent of households in the city of Nampula and 2.5% in the city of Pemba. And yet Mozambique has just 2,481 confirmed cases. Nkengasong says, “What is important is far fewer people are coming down with the disease. How many people are infected and asymptomatic on our continent? We don't know that.” Africa's young population, with a median age of 19, has been called a possible factor.
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister
Zimbabwe minister Shiri, who helped plot Mugabe ouster, dies at 65
Ex-general whose brigade carried out Zimbabwe massacres
Zimbabwe agrees to pay $3.5 billion compensation to white farmers
Seven babies stillborn in one night at Zimbabwe hospital as nurses strike