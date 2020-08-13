Left Menu
Development News Edition

TB vaccination linked with significantly improved COVID-19 outcomes: Study

The researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, analysed the correlation between the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis and COVID-19 outcomes. The study, published in the journal Vaccines, found that BCG regimes are associated with better COVID-19 outcomes, both in reducing infection rates and death rates per million, especially for people aged 24 or younger who had received the vaccination in the last 15 years.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:54 IST
TB vaccination linked with significantly improved COVID-19 outcomes: Study

A tuberculosis vaccine administered during the past 15 years is associated with significantly improved COVID-19 outcomes, especially in young adults, according to a new study. The researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, analysed the correlation between the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis and COVID-19 outcomes.

The study, published in the journal Vaccines, found that BCG regimes are associated with better COVID-19 outcomes, both in reducing infection rates and death rates per million, especially for people aged 24 or younger who had received the vaccination in the last 15 years. There was no effect among older adults who had received the BCG vaccine, the researchers said.

Many countries have stopped inoculating their entire population, but some still use BCG widely, they said. "Our findings suggest exploring BCG vaccine protocols in the context of the current pandemic could be worthwhile," said Nadav Rappoport from BGU.

"A growing number of clinical trials for testing the efficacy of BCG vaccination have been initiated,” Rappoport said. The researchers analysed data from 55 countries with populations of more than three million people, which comprise some 63 per cent of the world's population.

As the pandemic reached different countries at different dates, they aligned countries by the first date at which the country reached a death rate of 0.5 deaths per million or higher. The researchers controlled for 23 variables including demographic, economic, pandemic-restriction-related, and country health-based.

BCG vaccine administration was shown to be constantly associated with COVID-19 outcomes across the 55 countries, they said. To ascertain whether other vaccines also influenced COVID-19 outcomes, the team conducted the same analysis for the measles and rubella vaccines and found that those did not have a significant association with COVID-19 outcomes.

Other epidemiological studies have shown the effect of the BCG vaccine beyond tuberculosis, but scientists do not yet know why the vaccine has such an effect..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

I had gone into survival mode, could've been more free-flowing: Joe Denly

Axed from Englands Test squad due to his poor show, England batsman Joe Denly says he went into survival mode after not being able to produce big scores and could have adopted a more free-flowing approach to his batting. Denly, who made his...

Siddaramaiah discharged after testing negative for COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday. He has been discharged after reports...

India announces $500 million connectivity project, cargo service to boost trade ties with Maldives

India on Thursday announced that it will fund the implementation of the Greater Male Connectivity Project GMCP to revitalise the Maldivian economy through a 400 million Line of Credit LOC and 100 million grant linking its capital Male with ...

NoPaperForms Marks Three Years with ESOP Announcement Worth over USD2 Million

Founder and CEO, Naveen Goyal shared his vision for the company in his 3-minute video clip to employees on the eve of the companys third year of operationsGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaIn a recent development, Founder and CEO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020