FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America, while Brazil's Parana state signed a deal with Moscow to produce a controversial Russian vaccine by late next year. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected there to be a vaccine in the coming months and definitely next year. * Nearly 6% of people in England were likely infected during the peak of the pandemic, researchers studying the prevalence of infections said.

* Russia reported 5,057 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally to 907,758, the fourth largest caseload in the world. * British life insurers paid 90 million pounds ($117.18 million) in claims related to deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the three months to end-May.

AMERICAS * Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra on Wednesday banned family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions.

* U.S. President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a coronavirus aid package because he was refusing to go along with "ridiculous" spending requests unrelated to the pandemic. * Some Arizona schools plan to restart in-person education on Monday in defiance of state benchmarks on when students and staff can safely return to classes.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia posted its lowest one-day rise in new cases in more than three weeks.

* New Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infections. * A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the city government said.

* India reported another record daily rise in infections, while the death toll surpassed 47,000. * A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new infections, the Bernama state news agency reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran recorded 174 deaths and 2,625 new cases to take its death toll to more than 19,000 and total cases to 336,324.

* Israel will examine Russia's vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", the health minister said. * Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a rise in cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Philippines plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May next year.

* Zydus Cadila launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19. * Researchers found that severe COVID-19 could possibly trigger a muscle-weakening disease and vaping increased the risk of infection among U.S. teens and young adults.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stocks' return to record highs looked set to be delayed for another day, as stalemate in U.S. stimulus talks, trade war angst in both Europe and China and the pandemic all reined the bulls back.

* The U.S. economic recovery will be slow until the coronavirus is under control, and Americans will have to manage life with the virus for at least the next several months, three Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday. * Japan's wholesale prices fell at a smaller annual pace in July than in the previous month as global and domestic demand rebounded.

