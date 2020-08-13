WHO downplays danger of coronavirus entering food chain

WHO downplays danger of coronavirus entering food chainReuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:52 IST
The World Health Organization on Thursday downplayed the danger of the coronavirus latching on to food packaging and urged people not to be afraid of the virus entering the food chain.
"People should not fear food, food packaging or delivery of food," WHO head of emergencies programme Mike Ryan told a briefing. "There is no evidence the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus."
