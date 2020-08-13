Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHA gives nod to integrate select central healthcare scheme with AB-PMJAY

The governing board of National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday approved the proposal for integration of certain healthcare schemes of Central Ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:03 IST
NHA gives nod to integrate select central healthcare scheme with AB-PMJAY
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The governing board of National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday approved the proposal for integration of certain healthcare schemes of Central Ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). In an official statement by NHA, it said that the proposal will benefit government employees (including government and contractual employees), Central Armed Police Force personnel and other beneficiary groups such as building and construction workers, manual scavengers and road accident victims.

The governing board also gave a go-ahead to conduct insurance pilots for covering the missing middle/non-poor population (comprising varied sections of non-poor population - informal sector workers, self-employed, professionals, employees in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) etc) that is spread across occupations, geography and income strata, utilizing the PM-JAY framework. Presiding over the meeting as the Governing Board Chairman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said, "Such a synergy between both the Central health Schemes and Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY would support in the promotion of supply side development and enhance demand creation for healthcare services. Further, inter-operability between both schemes would be highly beneficial for patients who are situated in geographical areas with limited healthcare facilities and will now be able to access these, especially through the portability feature of PM-JAY."

He added, "In this, I ensure full support to all Ministries in this initiative towards convergence and building of a common, national health ecosystem." Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority, AB PM-JAY, said, "NHA has already developed advanced state-of-the-art IT platforms that will be leveraged to integrate the Central health schemes with AB PM-JAY and enable seamless delivery of health services. This will ensure ease of implementation of schemes and leverage the potential of integrated data systems. In addition, NHA has built the capacity to administer cashless health insurance services in over 23,000 hospitals across the country (including public and private hospitals in rural and urban areas)."

When implemented, the proposals will help integrate existing health schemes run by central Ministries and departments with AB-PMJAY, said the statement. The governing body also discussed was the impact of COVID-19 on AB-PMJAY and how to resolve the challenges that arose out of the pandemic in healthcare delivery, the performance of empanelled private healthcare providers in different States on COVID-19, it said.

So far, under AB-PMJAY about 1.16 crore people have received hospital admission to get health services and atleast 77,000 people have got their covid test done. AB-PMJAY is the flagship scheme of the Central government that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries). (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual Harassment Case: Odisha Govt orders compulsory retirement for suspended AYUSH Director

Suspended OAS officer and Director AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sadangi was on Thursday given compulsory retirement from government service. A women employee in his office had accused Sadangi of sexually harassing her.Compulsory retirement of Sri Bib...

Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos

A new Star Wars holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday. The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent Star Wars movie tri...

Punjab CM directs 100 pc testing in micro containment, containment zones

Hundred per cent testing in micro containment zones and containment zones must be done using Rapid Antigen Testing, said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today emphasis...

'Go away': state factory workers join protests against Belarus president

Workers from state-run industrial plants joined tens of thousands of people on a fifth day of protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions. Prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020