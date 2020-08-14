Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time as the number of cases rises. AMERICAS * Brazil will require more information and talks before it commits to buying the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, which is at a very early stage, the country's acting health minister said. * Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 02:05 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food, after two cities in China said they had found traces of the pathogen in imported frozen chicken wings from Brazil and on outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British PM Boris Johnson said his government was prepared to be ruthless with even its closest partners over quarantine rules, after he was asked whether France would be removed from the government's safe-travel list as cases rise there. * Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time as the number of cases rises.

AMERICAS * Brazil will require more information and talks before it commits to buying the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, which is at a very early stage, the country's acting health minister said.

* Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said. * The Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine project is recruiting scientists in South Africa and Latin America to help test possible vaccines in U.S.- backed clinical trials, pledging to ease their countries' access to any successful products, Reuters has learned.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia's capital Jakarta extended its social restrictions as the country reported 2,098 new cases.

* India reported another record jump in its surging cases with nearly 67,000 new infections, among them a religious leader who shared a stage with PM Narendra Modi during a ceremony. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Seven African countries will start administering coronavirus antibody tests from next week, a regional body said, as part of efforts to understand the extent of the outbreak on the continent. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Production of 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for Latin America could begin early next year, an executive for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc said. * The European Commission has concluded exploratory talks with Johnson & Johnson to buy 200 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

* Novavax Inc said South Korea's SK bioscience would manufacture a component of the U.S. drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine in a bid to boost its supply. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic in the United States, but that was likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly supplement discouraged some from filing claims. * Japan's wholesale prices fell at a smaller annual pace in July than in the previous month as global and domestic demand rebounded.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sputtering Blues brace for Game 2 versus Canucks

Losing the first game of their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series doesnt put the defending champion St. Louis Blues on the ropes. However, another defeat at the hands of the upstart Vancouver Canucks in Fridays Game 2 in Ed...

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...

Mets ride Nido’s 6 RBIs to down Nats

Tomas Nido hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats as the New York Mets recorded an 8-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon to salvage a split of the four-game series. Nido helped the Met...

Two Republican senators ask U.S. FTC to investigate TikTok's data collection practices

Two U.S. Republican senators on Thursday asked the Federal Trade Commission for an investigation of video-sharing app TikToks consumer data collection and processing practices. The request was in a letter by Senator Jerry Moran, chair of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020