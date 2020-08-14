FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it saw no evidence of coronavirus being spread by food, after two cities in China said they had found traces of the pathogen in imported frozen chicken wings from Brazil and on outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* British PM Boris Johnson said his government was prepared to be ruthless with even its closest partners over quarantine rules, after he was asked whether France would be removed from the government's safe-travel list as cases rise there. * Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time as the number of cases rises.

AMERICAS * Brazil will require more information and talks before it commits to buying the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, which is at a very early stage, the country's acting health minister said.

* Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said. * The Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine project is recruiting scientists in South Africa and Latin America to help test possible vaccines in U.S.- backed clinical trials, pledging to ease their countries' access to any successful products, Reuters has learned.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia's capital Jakarta extended its social restrictions as the country reported 2,098 new cases.

* India reported another record jump in its surging cases with nearly 67,000 new infections, among them a religious leader who shared a stage with PM Narendra Modi during a ceremony. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Seven African countries will start administering coronavirus antibody tests from next week, a regional body said, as part of efforts to understand the extent of the outbreak on the continent. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Production of 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for Latin America could begin early next year, an executive for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc said. * The European Commission has concluded exploratory talks with Johnson & Johnson to buy 200 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

* Novavax Inc said South Korea's SK bioscience would manufacture a component of the U.S. drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine in a bid to boost its supply. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below one million last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic in the United States, but that was likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly supplement discouraged some from filing claims. * Japan's wholesale prices fell at a smaller annual pace in July than in the previous month as global and domestic demand rebounded.