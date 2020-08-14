Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump holds up coronavirus aid to block funding for mail-in voting

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was blocking Democrats' effort to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, a bid to block more Americans from voting by mail during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 05:03 IST
Trump holds up coronavirus aid to block funding for mail-in voting

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was blocking Democrats' effort to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, a bid to block more Americans from voting by mail during the pandemic. Congressional Democrats accused Republican Trump of trying to damage the struggling Postal Service to improve his chances of being re-elected as opinion polls show him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Trump has been railing against mail-in ballots for months as a possible source of fraud, although millions of Americans - including much of the military - have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems. Trump said his negotiators have resisted Democrats' calls for additional money to help prepare for presidential, congressional and local voting during a pandemic that has killed more than 165,000 Americans and presented logistical challenges to organizing as large an event as the Nov. 3 elections.

"The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting," Trump told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. "If we don't make the deal, that means they can't have the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting." Trump later said at a news briefing that if a deal was reached that included postal funding, he would not veto it.

The amount of money in question is less than 1% of either party's current proposed aid package for Americans struggling because of the pandemic. Senate Republicans have floated a $1 trillion response while the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion bill in May. The White House negotiating team of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has not met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in six days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said the Republican-controlled Senate was leaving Washington until September, unless there was a coronavirus relief agreement that required a vote. "I’m still hoping that we’ll have some kind of bipartisan agreement here sometime in the coming weeks," he told reporters.

'PURE TRUMP' Democrats have cried foul, accusing Trump and his party of trying to make it harder for Americans to vote, as experts said concern about catching COVID-19 could keep up to half of the electorate from voting in person.

"Pure Trump. He doesn't want an election," Biden said, when asked about Trump's comments before a campaign appearance. Roughly one in four U.S. voters cast ballots by mail in 2016, and Trump has voted by mail. Trump has also criticized state efforts to make voting by mail more widely available, saying without evidence it could lead to widespread fraud. Evidence shows mail voting is as secure as any other method.

Pelosi said any coronavirus relief bill should include billions of dollars to protect not just Americans' right to vote but also essential services, such as mailing prescription medicines. "You would think they'd have a little sensitivity, but so obsessed are they to undermine absentee voting that this is their connection there," Pelosi told a news conference. "So the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining the health of our democracy."

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany doubled down at a news briefing, saying the administration opposed any additional funding for election security in a coronavirus relief bill. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed that Americans blame both parties for the standoff in negotiations, which has led to the expiration of a $600-per-week lifeline to unemployed people and the end of a moratorium on evictions.

New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has donated $2.7 million to Trump and his fellow Republicans since 2017, has ordered operational changes and a clampdown on overtime in a bid to fix the financially troubled Postal Service, which reported a net loss of $2.2 billion in the last quarter. Those measures have led to mail delays across the country, which could complicate voting by mail. State election officials have scrambled to expand mail voting capacity.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian oil heading for Venezuela

The Trump administration has seized the cargo of four tankers it was targeting for transporting Iranian fuel to Venezuela, U.S. officials said Thursday, as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against the two heavily sanctioned alli...

Olympics-Most Australian athletes against protest in Olympic competition

Most Australian athletes believe protests have no place in Olympic competition or on the podium, a survey conducted by the countrys Olympic athletes commission said on Friday. More than 80 of 496 respondents said protesting on the field of ...

'We don't need war': Belarus releases detainees in bid to quell protests

The Belarusian leadership began releasing thousands of detainees and issued a rare public apology on Thursday in a bid to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenkos 26-year ...

Bolivia confirms presidential election for Oct. 18 despite calls for earlier date

Bolivias caretaker government on Thursday enacted a law that mandates a delayed presidential election will be held on Oct. 18 as scheduled, despite opposition calls for it to be moved earlier. The law would impose criminal penalties on any ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020