Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novavax to deliver 60 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to UK for trial

The Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies site in the UK is expected to produce about 180 million doses annually, it added. The United States and United Kingdom are leading a rush to strike deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of experimental coronavirus vaccines, as the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine reaches the final stages of testing.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:37 IST
Novavax to deliver 60 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to UK for trial

U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on Friday the UK would buy 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for a phase 3 clinical trial in the country. The company and the UK government will collaborate for the trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine in the UK population, Novavax said in a statement, but did not disclose any financial details of the agreement.

The trial will be a study in about 9,000 adults between 18 years and 85 years of age. Novavax would partner with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for manufacturing the antigen component of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the UK, it added.

The company is also gearing up to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by January after it was awarded $1.6 billion to cover testing and manufacturing of its potential vaccine in the country. Novavax has received $2 billion in funding so far for its coronavirus vaccine, including $384 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Novavax will supply the NVX-CoV2373 doses to the UK beginning as early as the first quarter of 2021, while phase 3 trial is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, the company said. The Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies site in the UK is expected to produce about 180 million doses annually, it added.

The United States and United Kingdom are leading a rush to strike deals with drugmakers to reserve supplies of experimental coronavirus vaccines, as the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine reaches the final stages of testing. There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19, with over 25 candidates being studied in humans.

In an early-stage trial, Novavax's vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, has produced higher levels of antibodies in healthy volunteers after two doses than those found in recovered COVID-19 patients and the vaccine was "well tolerated" overall.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo's Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight from Aug 19: Official

Private carrier IndiGo has decided to operate its Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight daily from August 19, director of the city airport D G Salve said on Friday. The coronavirus-enforced lockdown in late March had led to the suspension of domestic...

Phillies hoping to get rolling as Mets arrive

The struggling Philadelphia Phillies will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Mets on Friday. The Phillies, who were swept at home in a three-game series by the Baltimore Orioles, have also dropped five of si...

Netflix releases official trailer of 'The Devil All the Time' starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson

Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday has released the first official trailer of The Devil All the Time, starring actors Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. According to Variety, the movie is an adaptation from Donald Ray Pollocks book...

With 1,200 new patients, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rises to 1,27,571, death toll reaches 6,988 with 48 fatalities: Civic body.

With 1,200 new patients, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rises to 1,27,571, death toll reaches 6,988 with 48 fatalities Civic body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020