Hong Kong reports 48 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Friday as authorities advised residents in the global financial hub to remain vigilant in curbing the further spread of the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the city since early July. Out of the 48 cases, 46 were locally transmitted.

Since late January, over 4,300 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 63 of whom have died. Friday's figure was down from Thursday's 69 cases.