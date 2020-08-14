Left Menu
Jadavpur university students make electronic mask

The design of the mask, made by the Instrumentation department, has been readied but production will be made only after the approval of concerned authorities of government, a senior university official, associated with the project, said. The electromagnetic field created by the mask will annihilate any virus, including sars-2, which comes in the striking distance of the person wearing it, the official said.

File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Students of Jadavpur University have made an electronic mask which will be able to annihilate any virus in close proximity to the person wearing it, an official said. The design of the mask, made by the Instrumentation department, has been readied but production will be made only after the approval of concerned authorities of government, a senior university official, associated with the project, said.

The electromagnetic field created by the mask will annihilate any virus, including sars-2, which comes in the striking distance of the person wearing it, the official said. "The mask is self-chargeable," he said.

The mask will certainly be more effective than the three layer surgical masks currently available in the market, he said. "The design has been made ready. But we need to take it forward. We need to build a prototype after getting consent from an organisation like ICMR. We will then formally think about taking the concept to manufacturers of medical products," Pro-Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

Pricing and other things can come after this process is over, he added..

