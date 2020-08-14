Left Menu
Development News Edition

AYUSH ministry launches campaign to raise awareness about affordable practices for boosting immunity

The campaign, called "Ayush for Immunity", was launched through a webinar which saw participation of more than 50,000 people, the AYUSH ministry said. A key-note address by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wherein he stated that Ayush solutions could lead the entire world to healthier and happier lives was the highlight of the event, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:18 IST
AYUSH ministry launches campaign to raise awareness about affordable practices for boosting immunity

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Ministry of AYUSH on Friday launched a three-month campaign aimed at increasing awareness about affordable and easy practices that can be adopted for enhancing immunity and preventing any disease. The campaign, called "Ayush for Immunity", was launched through a webinar which saw participation of more than 50,000 people, the AYUSH ministry said.

A key-note address by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wherein he stated that Ayush solutions could lead the entire world to healthier and happier lives was the highlight of the event, it said. The webinar was staged on Ayush Virtual Convention Centre (AVCC), the new digital communication platform of the ministry.   Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke about the need to enhance immunity and the requirement of a lifestyle change in the current scenario. He presented a larger vision of the potential life-enhancing influence of ayurvedic and other Ayush practices, the ministry said in its statement.

Ministry of AYUSH Secretary Rajesh Kotecha elaborated on the theme of the event, which is accessible and affordable health for all, through Ayush solutions.  He emphasised the need for a behavioural change in people towards immunity enhancing steps, and highlighted the evidences which have established the positive role of traditional medicines and practices in enhancing immunity.  He further mentioned various initiatives that the ministry is planning to launch under the umbrella of "Ayush for Immunity" campaign.  Actor Milind Soman shared his views regarding health and fitness and encouraged citizens to practice healthy living which he said, requires minimal but steady effort.  Professor Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), shared the recent experiences of the institute in preventive and curative activities as part of the fight against COVID-19, while Dr Geetha krishnan, Technical Officer, WHO, spoke on the concept of health in relation to the pandemic and how setting up a good infrastructure and adopting effective communication are crucial for avoiding spread of diseases and ill health, the statement said. The experts addressed the questions of the public and highlighted the key steps that can be taken to remain healthy through simple practices.  "A key objective of the event was to acquaint the people with valuable information about strengths of various Ayush-based solutions for enhancing immunity and preventing diseases. Experts stressed how simple measures adopted in daily lives can go a long way in preventing diseases," it said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on FridayPolice also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morni...

MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

The collections of microfinance institutions MFIs, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the coronavirus lockdown, rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July on account of gradual lifting of restrictions, says a report. Collections ...

Central government responded effectively to coronavirus challenge: President Kovind

Noting that the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it responded effectively and well in time and the country has succeeded in containing the magnitude of ...

Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the worlds first COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020