AYUSH ministry launches campaign to raise awareness about affordable practices for boosting immunity

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Ministry of AYUSH on Friday launched a three-month campaign aimed at increasing awareness about affordable and easy practices that can be adopted for enhancing immunity and preventing any disease. The campaign, called "Ayush for Immunity", was launched through a webinar which saw participation of more than 50,000 people, the AYUSH ministry said.

A key-note address by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar wherein he stated that Ayush solutions could lead the entire world to healthier and happier lives was the highlight of the event, it said. The webinar was staged on Ayush Virtual Convention Centre (AVCC), the new digital communication platform of the ministry. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke about the need to enhance immunity and the requirement of a lifestyle change in the current scenario. He presented a larger vision of the potential life-enhancing influence of ayurvedic and other Ayush practices, the ministry said in its statement.

Ministry of AYUSH Secretary Rajesh Kotecha elaborated on the theme of the event, which is accessible and affordable health for all, through Ayush solutions. He emphasised the need for a behavioural change in people towards immunity enhancing steps, and highlighted the evidences which have established the positive role of traditional medicines and practices in enhancing immunity. He further mentioned various initiatives that the ministry is planning to launch under the umbrella of "Ayush for Immunity" campaign. Actor Milind Soman shared his views regarding health and fitness and encouraged citizens to practice healthy living which he said, requires minimal but steady effort. Professor Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), shared the recent experiences of the institute in preventive and curative activities as part of the fight against COVID-19, while Dr Geetha krishnan, Technical Officer, WHO, spoke on the concept of health in relation to the pandemic and how setting up a good infrastructure and adopting effective communication are crucial for avoiding spread of diseases and ill health, the statement said. The experts addressed the questions of the public and highlighted the key steps that can be taken to remain healthy through simple practices. "A key objective of the event was to acquaint the people with valuable information about strengths of various Ayush-based solutions for enhancing immunity and preventing diseases. Experts stressed how simple measures adopted in daily lives can go a long way in preventing diseases," it said.