Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece rolls out more restrictions to fight rising COVID infections

Greece set a temporary 50-person limit on public gatherings on Friday and said restaurants and bars in Athens and other areas must close by midnight, as the country seeks to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 infections. The deputy civil protection minister said the limit on public gatherings would last until Aug. 24 and be imposed in parts of the country where infection numbers have risen.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:54 IST
Greece rolls out more restrictions to fight rising COVID infections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Greece set a temporary 50-person limit on public gatherings on Friday and said restaurants and bars in Athens and other areas must close by midnight, as the country seeks to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

The deputy civil protection minister said the limit on public gatherings would last until Aug. 24 and be imposed in parts of the country where infection numbers have risen. Earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged young people to wear masks, reminding them that they were not invulnerable to the novel coronavirus and could unwittingly infect their own families.

Recent data has shown COVID-19 infections have started to spread among lower age groups, Mitsotakis said, and he urged those returning from vacation to large urban centres to wear masks. "No measures can substitute for personal responsibility, particularly that of young people to protect their parents and grandparents," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said.

Greece reported 262 new infections on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country. Another 254 cases were reported on Friday. That brings the total number of infections in Greece to 6,632 since late February, with 223 deaths.

The jump in infections has led the authorities gradually to introduce more restrictions at the peak of the tourism season. Hardalias said restaurants and bars would not be allowed to operate after midnight in the greater Athens area and in other parts of the country including Crete, the islands of Paros, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos, Antiparos and Zakynthos.

Mask wearing will also be mandatory at refugee camps and military facilities. Greece has also said visitors arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic must show proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus before they can enter the country.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP says its troops 'fought the whole night' during recent skirmishes with Chinese in Ladakh

The Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel fought the whole night and gave a befitting reply to the Chinese troops during the recent skirmishes in eastern Ladakh, the border force said on Friday. It said a total of 294 ITBP personnel hav...

No honourable solution to Naga problem without flag, 'constitution': NSCN-IM chief Muivah

The NSCN-IM, which has been engaged in peace negotiations with the government, on Friday asserted that an honourable solution to the seven-decades-old violent movement is not possible without a Naga flag and a constitution. NSCN-IM general ...

World must not play politics with Lebanon's pain, Iran says

The global community should help Lebanon rather than impose its will on the country, Irans foreign minister said in Beirut on Friday, following the catastrophic blast at the citys port that killed 172 people and forced the government to res...

U.N. says Mali army chief left village unprotected before massacre

The former head of Malis armed forces left the village of Ogossagou unprotected earlier this year despite numerous warnings of an imminent massacre in which 35 people died, according to a United Nations report. The incident highlights a fai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020