Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patients with underlying heart conditions at higher death risk, study confirms

COVID-19 patients with underlying heart conditions or risk factors may develop cardiovascular complications while hospitalised, and are more likely to die from the novel coronavirus infection, according to a review of studies which could help clinicians identify individuals at higher risk.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:25 IST
COVID-19 patients with underlying heart conditions at higher death risk, study confirms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 patients with underlying heart conditions or risk factors may develop cardiovascular complications while hospitalized, and are more likely to die from the novel coronavirus infection, according to a review of studies which could help clinicians identify individuals at higher risk. While most patients with COVID-19 experience only mild illness, the review research published in the journal PLOS ONE, noted that the disease can generate severe pneumonia and lead to death in others. According to the researchers from the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro in Italy, it is crucial for clinicians working with cardiovascular patients to understand the clinical presentation and risk factors for COVID-19 infection in this group.

The findings, according to the researchers, strongly suggest that COVID-19 fatality is influenced by pre-existing heart conditions and/or cardiovascular risk factors. In the current study, they analyzed data from 21 published observational studies on a total of 77,317 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Asia, Europe, and the US. At the time they were admitted to the hospital, the scientists found that 12.89 percent of the patients had cardiovascular comorbidities, 36.08 percent had hypertension, and 19.45 percent had diabetes. They said cardiovascular complications were documented during the hospital stay of 14.09 percent of the COVID-19 patients. The most common of these complications were irregular heartbeats with a significant number of patients also experiencing heart injury, the study noted. When the scientists assessed the data, they also found that pre-existing cardiovascular comorbidities or risk factors were significant predictors of heart complications, but age and gender were not. "These findings unveil additional prognostic elements that should be taken into account, in addition to age and gender, to influence the risk prognostication and clinical management of COVID-19 patients," they noted.

"Cardiovascular complications are frequent among COVID-19 patients and might contribute to adverse clinical events and mortality," the scientists wrote in the study.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...

Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among ...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020