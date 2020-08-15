Fresh spike in Irish COVID-19 cases deeply concerning -health chief

Ireland reported 200 new COVID-19 cases arising from multiple clusters across the country on Saturday, the highest daily amount since the beginning of May that the country's chief medical officer described as "deeply concerning".

Ireland has reopened its economy at a slower pace than most European Union countries but that did not stop a rise in cases over the last two weeks that led to the first localised reimposition of some restrictions last week.

"We now have multiple clusters with the secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET (Ireland's public health team) will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days," Ronan Glynn said in a statement.