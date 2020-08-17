FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand prime minister postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italy is to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas during the night time in the first reimposition of restrictions as cases of coronavirus pick up across the country. * France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces.

* Ireland's health chiefs will meet on Monday to decide if further restrictions are needed to slow a sharp increase in the spread of the coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The leader of Australia's New South Wales state apologized for failing to stop people carrying the coronavirus from disembarking from a cruise ship in Sydney in March. * India's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Students at Saudi Arabia's public schools will be educated via distance learning as a precaution against coronavirus for the first seven weeks of the new term, which begins on Aug. 30, the minister of education said.

* Turkey's coronavirus count rose to its highest daily level since June, with total deaths nearing 6,000, according to the government, which rolled out new inspection and enforcement measures earlier this month. AMERICAS

* The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over COVID-19 complicating the fall flu season. * Bolivia surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the country's Ministry of Health reported, predicting that the virus would reach its peak there in September.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Chinese vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported.

* German biotechnology firm CureVac does not rule out a speedy approval process for its prospective COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter as the pandemic crushed consumption and exports. * Thailand's economy saw its biggest annual contraction in 22 years and a record quarterly fall in the April-June period, as the pandemic hit tourism, exports, and domestic activity, prompting an outlook downgrade.