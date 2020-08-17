Left Menu
Development News Edition

In-person clinic visits not tied to increased COVID-19 risk: US study

The analysis, published in the journal JAMA, found no association between the number of in-person health care visits and risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. "One major concern in obstetrics, but also in general medicine, is that patients are avoiding necessary medical care because of fear of contracting COVID-19 in a health care setting, but there was no indication that in-person health care affects risk of infection," said Sharon Reale, an attending anesthesiologist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:30 IST
In-person clinic visits not tied to increased COVID-19 risk: US study

In-person health care visits are not an important risk factor for contracting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a study of pregnant US patients during the pandemic. The analysis, published in the journal JAMA, found no association between the number of in-person health care visits and risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2.

"One major concern in obstetrics, but also in general medicine, is that patients are avoiding necessary medical care because of fear of contracting COVID-19 in a health care setting, but there was no indication that in-person health care affects risk of infection," said Sharon Reale, an attending anesthesiologist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US. "Our study provides important evidence that we can do in-person visits safely. Our findings should be reassuring for our obstetrical patients that when they come to the hospital for appointments, they are not increasing their risk of infection," Reale said.

While some patients could benefit from virtual visits via telemedicine during the spring, pregnant patients are a unique population, the researchers said. Many require multiple, in-person visits for measurements, exams and lab tests to ensure the health of both mother and baby or babies, they said.

In the study, Reale and colleagues looked at patients in four Mass General Brigham hospitals delivering between April 19 and June 27, 2020. The researchers used a case-control approach in which patients who tested positive were matched to those who tested negative (controls) based on gestational age, race/ethnicity, insurance type and the rate of COVID-19 in the patients' zip code.

The team also adjusted for age, body mass index and essential worker occupation. Of close to 3,000 women who delivered during the study period, 111 patients tested positive, according to the researchers.

On average, patients who tested positive attended 3.1 visits in person and patients who tested negative attended an average of 3.3 visits in person. The researchers conclude that there was no meaningful association between in-person visits and infection among the patients studied.

They noted that their patient population included obstetrical patients only, and future studies will be needed to confirm if the findings extend to other patients. Reale also notes that Mass General Brigham adopted universal masking early on to help reduce transmission.

"Results will need to be replicated outside of obstetrics, but this should be reassuring and indicate that necessary and important care should be done and can be done safely," said Reale..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd, directors for cheating consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 cr

The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd SELT and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 public sector banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 crore, officials said on Monday. The directors of the conglomerate Ram Sharan Sa...

Don't want any construction on VBU's Pous Mela ground: Mamata

Amid the mayhem at Visva-Bharati University over the erection of a boundary wall at its Pous Mela ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesnt want any construction to take place there, and asked the police t...

Cricket-Rain washes out morning session in second test

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw. Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bow...

India's GDP to contract 16.5 pc in Q1 as pandemic spreads: SBI report

Indias GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal as the current Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, State Bank of Indias research report Ecow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020