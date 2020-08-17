Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus banishes female inmates to far-flung jails in Malawi

"These transfers are unprecedented, and devastating to many of the women, who are now far from their families and housed in unsanitary and congested cellblocks," Alexious Kamangila of Reprieve, a local human rights organisation, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The government said it had no choice but to move the women to keep them safe from COVID-19, even if the transfers had severed their access to loved ones and many vital provisions.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:57 IST
Coronavirus banishes female inmates to far-flung jails in Malawi

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - M alawi is transferring female prisoners to remote jails in a bid to slow the pandemic, but human rights groups say the move could instead spread the coronavirus and damage the women's welfare.

They say the relocation ends all family visits, leaving the women isolated and short of basics, from food to sanitary pads. "These transfers are unprecedented, and devastating to many of the women, who are now far from their families and housed in unsanitary and congested cellblocks," Alexious Kamangila of Reprieve, a local human rights organisation, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The government said it had no choice but to move the women to keep them safe from COVID-19, even if the transfers had severed their access to loved ones and many vital provisions. The aim was to prevent incoming prisoners from infecting the women and to create space for new isolation units.

"There is COVID-19 which has ambushed us as a country and as (a) department," Chimwemwe Shaba, spokesman for the Malawi Prison Services, said in an interview. "Some of the things of the things that we used to enjoy are no longer there. We understand the issues they raised but these are some of the things we have to compromise," Shaba said.

Transfers began this month, with 71 women shunted hundreds of miles from home to make way for new inmates as authorities tried to stop the coronavirus racing through jails. The southeast African nation of 18.14 million has recorded 5,026 cases of the virus, with cramped cellblocks the perfect site for its spread.

The women transferred to prisons right across the country, were convicted of crimes ranging from murder to mob justice and are serving sentences of up to life. Others are on remand and are yet to stand trial. RISKS RISE

Yet rights groups say that far from halting the pandemic, the government has increased the risk of the virus reaching new communities, with cell blocks now housing an excess of prisoners and guards at risk of carrying the virus home. Reprieve, along with five other human rights groups, has called on the government to change tack urgently, saying “a nation is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable.”

It said dozens of women from Maula prison, in the capital Lilongwe, were transferred to the northern city of Mzuzu — six hours by public transport — earlier this month and their families can no longer visit them or take in provisions. "Remember, most of the prisoners are poor and cannot afford luxury. Most of them, they cannot afford a lawyer and most of them have babies, so they will definitely be detached," Victor Mhango of the Centre for Human Rights, Education, Advice and Assistance, a local charity, said in a phone interview.

The government said it had no choice. "We had to create some space to quarantine some people and to protect those that are already inside. We only have 138 women prisoners in the country. And because of that, we have made sure that they must be safe," Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said in a phone interview.

"This is to ensure that they don’t get the virus rather than just mixing them with those who might join them. The charities have to look at the bigger picture." Chimwendo Banda said a special COVID-19 committee would decide if some women could be pardoned to ease congestion.

"We have also procured personal protective equipment to protect those who may not be pardoned," he said. "At the end of the day, the way we are taking care of the prisoners is the way we are taking care of everyone out there because they still have right to life," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus stops some potash output amid protests - TASS

Some fertiliser production has stopped at Belarusian potash miner Belaruskali after a number of its workers joined protests over the countrys disputed election, TASS news agency cited the miners labour union as saying on Monday. The scale o...

Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel to summon Facebook officials

A Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony said on Monday that it will summon Facebook officials over complaints about the social media platforms alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in India. The developm...

Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearer...

Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000

Indias COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first such fatality, as migrant workers poured back into major cities in hopes of regaining work after the easing of anti-virus restrictions. Hundred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020