COVID-19: Punjab's infection tally, death toll almost double in 16 days

The coronavirus infection tally and death toll have nearly doubled in Punjab in the last 16 days with four districts -- Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala -- accounting for around 55 per cent of the state's total cases and 65 per cent of its COVID-19 fatalities, officials said. The state health authorities attributed the rise in the coronavirus deaths and spread of the disease to comorbidity and delay in reporting to hospitals by symptomatic patients.

The state's COVID-19 tally nearly doubled to 31,206 on Sunday evening when compared to 16,119 on July 31, according to the official medical bulletins. There was also no let up in the death toll during this period. The fatalities due to COVID-19 rose to 812 on Sunday from 386 on July 31.

The fatality rate rose from 2.39 on July 31 to 2.60 on Sunday, according to the bulletins. Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala were the four districts which accounted for the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state. Of 31,206 total cases in the state, the combined number of infections reported from these districts stood at 17,275, according to the data available.

Till Sunday, total 529 COVID-19 fatalities were reported from the four districts, a medical bulletin said. A health official said one of the main reasons for the spread of disease and mortality is that people with symptoms report to health facilities very late and delay their testing for coronavirus.

“Even after developing symptoms like sore throat, fever, many patients report to hospitals late. They come to hospitals only when they face breathing problems,” said a health official. “We have been appealing people to get themselves tested when they develop symptoms like fever,” said the official.

He further pointed out that the incidence of diabetes and hypertension in Punjab was quite high. “Majority of patients have comorbidities and maximum deaths are taking place in such cases,” the official said.

The testing has also increased in the state from daily 10,000 tests to 16,000-17,000 tests. Among these, 3,000 are rapid antigen tests, he said..

