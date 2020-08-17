Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

The governments of Mexico and Argentina have partnered with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc to produce a vaccine. Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister, said the country will need up to 200 million vaccine doses and that if so-called Phase III trials conclude successfully, the first could be available by April next year.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:33 IST
Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. Moscow's decision to approve the vaccine and produce https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-russia-vaccine/update-1-russia-produces-first-batch-of-covid-19-vaccine-interfax-idUSL8N2FH09J the first batches after less than two months of human testing has raised concerns among some scientists considering only about 10% of clinical trials are successful.

Some scientists have said they fear Russia may be putting prestige before safety. "I'd be the first to be vaccinated," Lopez Obrador said at his regular morning news conference.

Meanwhile, the global vaccine race continues. The governments of Mexico and Argentina have partnered with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc to produce a vaccine.

Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister, said the country will need up to 200 million vaccine doses and that if so-called Phase III trials conclude successfully, the first could be available by April next year. Mexico's government has so far reported a total of 522,162 confirmed coronavirus cases and 56,757 deaths.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli investor glee met with Emirati caution after deal on ties

From a proposed rail link to the Gulf from the Israeli port of Haifa, to quick-hop direct flights from Tel Aviv, the prospect of formal relations with the United Arab Emirates is stirring excitement in Israel.In the UAE, which Israeli busin...

Report: WR Bryant to work out for Ravens

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who hasnt played in an NFL game since 2017, is expected to work out this week for the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Monday. The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to their young corps and re...

Legendary classical vocalist Pandij Jasraj dies at 90     

Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audienc...

Nightclubs to remain closed to public under level 2 of lockdown

While people will be able to buy alcohol and drink at restaurants, bars or shebeens, the doors of nightclubs will remain closed to the public under level 2 of the lockdown.Having seen how young people have carried the virus to the elderly f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020