"We'll present a plan that will cover infrastructure construction, including in the energy sector," he added. Last week, Mexican construction industry lobby CMIC said it had identified 242 infrastructure projects in different states requiring some 294 billion pesos ($13.31 billion) in investment.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:43 IST
Mexico to unveil economic recovery plan in two weeks, president says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's government will in two weeks present a plan to revive the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, targeting sectors like construction and energy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"In 15 days, a plan for the reactivation of the economy will be presented," Lopez Obrador said during a regular conference, noting that the government was in talks with the influential Business Coordinating Council (CCE) about the initiative. "We'll present a plan that will cover infrastructure construction, including in the energy sector," he added.

Last week, Mexican construction industry lobby CMIC said it had identified 242 infrastructure projects in different states requiring some 294 billion pesos ($13.31 billion) in investment. The novel coronavirus is spreading in the Americas. Lopez Obrador has said in recent days that the pandemic is losing force in Mexico, but its death toll stands as the world's third highest after the United States and Brazil.

Mexico's health ministry has so far reported 522,162 coronavirus cases and 56,757 deaths. ($1 = 22.0819 Mexican pesos)

