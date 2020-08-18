Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous tribe blocks key Brazil grains export route

Members of the Kayapó indigenous tribe blocked a key grains transport route in center-west Brazil on Monday, protesting against a lack of government protection from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed several of their elders.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:41 IST
Indigenous tribe blocks key Brazil grains export route
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Members of the Kayapó indigenous tribe blocked a key grains transport route in center-west Brazil on Monday, protesting against a lack of government protection from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed several of their elders. Kayapó wearing warrior body paint and headdresses used tires and wood to block trucks carrying corn on the BR-163 highway, a Reuters witness said.

They were protesting against the so-called Ferrogrão railway, set to cross part of the Amazon to connect grain-producing Mato Grosso state to river ports for soy and corn. Brazil's highway police recommended that grain trucks heading to Miritituba port in Pará state on the Tapajós River pause their journey because of the demonstrations.

"The recommendation is that trucks wait in Matupá and Guarantã do Norte until the situation is resolved," said Leonardo Ramos, chief of police in the town of Sorriso. He said traffic was backed up this morning for about 3 kilometers on the key grains transport route due to the protests. The tribe had not been consulted about the railroad, which the government hopes to license early next year, the protesters said. It will link Sinop in Mato Grosso to the port of Miritituba, providing a more efficient transport route.

The railway will run parallel to the BR-163 highway, which has become an important route for exporting grains to the river ports for transshipment onto larger ships on the Amazon river. The BR-163 was built in the 1970s and for years was a treacherously muddy road that became impassable in the rainy season, until it was fully paved this year.

The Kayapo, who lives on the adjacent Menkragnoti e Baú indigenous reservations, claim the road has brought illness to their villages and are also seeking reparation money.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Two charged with 2002 NY murder and Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Two charged with 2002 New York murder in cold blood of rapper Jam Master JayRapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 in cold blood as part of...

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China in a scheme that involved a relative who had also worked for the CIA, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.It said in a statement that Alexand...

Entertainment News Roundup: Tik Tok signs music distribution deal; French theme park sparks outcry by skirting COVID and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMastersTikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video...

PM Modi reviews preparations for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. He said that this is an important endeavour, that will boost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020