New Zealand reports 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Twelve cases are linked to the existing virus cluster in Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington. Auckland, home to nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people, remains in lockdown due to a flare up in infections there. New Zealand has so far recorded just under 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 06:59 IST
New Zealand on Tuesday reported 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours compared with nine a day earlier as the Pacific nation battles to contain an outbreak in the biggest city of Auckland. Twelve cases are linked to the existing virus cluster in Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington.
Auckland, home to nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people, remains in lockdown due to a flare up in infections there. Social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities. New Zealand has so far recorded just under 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.
