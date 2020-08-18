Left Menu
Development News Edition

E Cape Premier welcomes move to level 2 of lockdown

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Cabinet’s decision to move to level 2 of lockdown by easing restrictions to reignite the economy and return operations for a number of sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:58 IST
E Cape Premier welcomes move to level 2 of lockdown
In a bid to continue the fight against the Coronavirus, Mabuyane said his province is looking into implementing ward command councils to bring stakeholders together to collectively fight the virus. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the country's move to level 2 of lockdown, highlighting the province's measures to deal with the eased restrictions.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Cabinet's decision to move to level 2 of lockdown by easing restrictions to reignite the economy and return operations for a number of sectors.

In a bid to continue the fight against the Coronavirus, Mabuyane said his province is looking into implementing ward command councils to bring stakeholders together to collectively fight the virus.

"We are actually adopting a bottom-up approach where we are actually talking about ward command councils or a councillor being at the centre, traditional leaders, religious community and all of us mobilised together to ensure that we fight this," he said.

The Eastern Cape accounts for 84 092 of the total confirmed cases with 2 567 deaths and 79 947 recoveries.

With schools set to open next week, the Eastern Cape Premier said the province's schools are ready to welcome back learners with the exception of a few glitches.

"The education sector, for instance, is expected to receive learners on the 24th and the 31st of August, school support teams and school management teams are collaborating to manage the pandemic at school sites.

"Water sanitation, personal protective equipment (PPE), nutrition and transport are in place for the return of our learners back to school, however, there are still unresolved issues around a number of scholars to be transported with the Department of Education and the Department of Transport," said Mabuyane.

EC treasury allocates R341 million for assistant teachers

According to the Premier, the provincial education department received 5 608 comorbidity applications from teachers. The department approved 2 230, while 589 applications have been declined. The remaining 2 763 are pending.

"The teachers whose comorbidity applications have been approved will work from home to assist the assistant teacher," said Mabuyane.

Consultations are underway for the recruitment of assistant teachers for which the provincial treasury has allocated R341 million.

Drink responsibly and prevent the second wave

With alcohol and tobacco making a return under level 2 of lockdown, the Premier urged consumers to be responsible in their consumption.

"We welcome the return of alcohol because a lot of people work in that sector. We do want this economy to return back to work but we need to work together with the industry. We have started working with the industry and we have met them on numerous occasions where we are discussing ways of having campaigns to promote responsible drinking.

"The onus is now on those people who uses these products to use them knowing fully well that we still have the virus in our midst which requires people to behave in a manner that assists us to prevent a second wave of infections," said the Premier.

Mabuyane urged consumers to adhere to regulations and health protocols such as not sharing cigarettes or drinking from the same glass.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam floods: No new deaths in 3 days, number of affected people surge to 56,91,694

With no new deaths reported in Assam due to the floods in the past three days, the number of people who have lost their lives to the deluge stands at 112. However, the number of affected people has increased in as many days to 56,91,694. 11...

EIB and The Mobility House sign €15m agreement to promote integration of EV

The European Investment Bank EIB and The Mobility House, a leading technology company and solution provider for charging services, have signed a 15 million financing agreement to promote the integration of electric vehicles into the energy ...

UK government subsidises 35 million restaurant meals

Britains government said it had subsidised more than 35 million restaurant meals over the past two weeks as part of a temporary programme to encourage diners to support the hospitality industry as it reopened after the coronavirus pandemic....

Anupam Kher enjoys cake cutting session with mother Dulari, family 'for no reason'

Actor Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari on Tuesday enjoyed a bonding session with their other family members as they were seen cutting a cake for no reason. In the short video clip that Kher shared on Twitter, his mother Dulari is seen seat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020