AIIMS doctors review Union minister Naik's treatment

A team of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Tuesday visited Union minister Shripad Naik who is being treated for coronavirus infection at a private hospital in Goa. At the behest of the Prime Minister's Office and as requested by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria sent two specialists to review Naik's treatment, a state health official said.

Naik is admitted at Manipal Hospital at Dona Paula. The experts from the AIIMS met Naik and reviewed his care and treatment plan, said the official.

They were satisfied with all the treatment protocols and care provided to him, he said. Chief Minister Sawant also visited the hospital.

Naik, an MP from Goa and Union AYUSH Minister, tested positive for the viral infection on August 12..