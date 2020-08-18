Left Menu
Development News Edition

77 virus deaths, 4,336 fresh cases in UP; total count 1,62,434

People who came in contact with me from August 16 to 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet. Garg was admitted to the private Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, where doctors stated his condition is stable.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:37 IST
77 virus deaths, 4,336 fresh cases in UP; total count 1,62,434

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its worst daily fatality count with 77 more people succumbing to coronavirus even as a minister and two lawmakers are among the fresh 4,336 cases. So far, 2,585 people have died from the infection in the state, a senior official said. The number of COVID-19 cases too has reached 1,62,434 with 4,336 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

According to a government bulletin, among the 77 deaths, the maximum 14 has were reported from Kanpur Nagar followed by 12 from Lucknow, six in Ballia and five in Allahabad. The maximum cases were reported from Lucknow (514), Gorakhpur (267) and Kanpur Nagar (261), according to it. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 1,09,607.

The state has 50,242 active cases, he said. Prasad said there are 25,008 people who have opted for home isolation while 1,719 are taking treatment at private facilities.

He said on Monday, 93,774 samples were tested in the state. Altogether, over 39 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far, which is the maximum for any state in the country, he added. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health Atul Garg tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Garg (63), an MLA from Ghaziabad, requested all those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the disease. "On August 15, an RT-PCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet.

Garg was admitted to the private Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, where doctors stated his condition is stable. "The minister was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. According to preliminary investigations done at the hospital, his condition is stable now. He is under observation and a team of doctors attending to him as he is a known diabetic and hypertensive," a hospital official told PTI.

Two UP cabinet ministers--Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan—had succumbed to COVID-19 this month. A report from Gorakhpur said BJP MP of Sant Kabirnagar Pravin Nishad tested coronavirus positive on Monday and has gone into home quarantine at his residence in Delhi.

The MP's representative, Anand Tiwari, said his father and Nishad Party's national president Sanjay Nishad, the MP's younger brother and his representative in Delhi too tested coronavirus positive. A Shahjahanpur report said the BJP MLA from Dadraul, Manvendra Singh, tested positive in a rapid antigen test conducted on him and he will be going in for a RT-PCR test soon.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...

2 held for killing property agent

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhis Bawana area, police said on TuesdayDeen Dayal 35 and his accomplice Mohit 23, both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim ...

Muthoot Fincorp loan book swells 32 pc this fiscal; mops up Rs 1,475 cr from spl liquidity measures

Gold loan player Muthoot Fincorp has raised Rs 1,475 crore under the partial credit guarantee scheme and RBIs special liquidity measures for NBFCsHFCs in the past four months, which has helped push its loan disbursals by 32 per cent so far ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020