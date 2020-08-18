Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

But after the blast uprooted nearly a quarter of a million people, the risk of the virus spreading has grown, healthcare workers say. All markets, malls, gyms and pools - among other private businesses - will have to close during the lockdown, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:20 IST
Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesday's decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, and giving out aid in neighborhoods demolished by the Aug. 4 blast in Beirut. The airport will remain open, with travelers having to take a PCR test before boarding.

Lebanon has registered record numbers of daily infections that have crossed 400, with its tally on Monday standing at 9,337 cases and 105 deaths since February. Already deep in financial crisis, Lebanon was struggling with a COVID-19 spike before the huge blast at Beirut port killed at least 178 people and pushed the government to resign.

The warehouse explosion damaged many hospitals and overwhelmed them with more than 6,000 wounded. It put about half of 55 medical centres across Beirut out of service. Officials have urged precaution. But after the blast uprooted nearly a quarter of a million people, the risk of the virus spreading has grown, healthcare workers say.

All markets, malls, gyms, and pools - among other private businesses - will have to close during the lockdown, the ministry said on Tuesday. The curfew will extend from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, exempting workers in the medical and food sectors, as well as the army, diplomats, and journalists.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali mutiny sparks fear of coup as officials detained

Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after several months of anti-government demonstrations calling for the presidents res...

Bengal government procures e-vehicles for power minister, officials

The West Bengal government has procured five electric vehicles EV for official use of Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and two other senior officers. The move will hel...

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020