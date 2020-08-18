Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African smokers empty shops of cigarettes after ban lifted

"If the government goes back to a higher alert level, cigarettes could be banned again and we don't want that to happen," said Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairman of Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), adding that FITA will pursue its case the ban was unlawful. BATSA, which sells brands such as Dunhill and Lucky Strike, and Phillip Morris International, seller of Marlboro and Chesterfield, did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:49 IST
South African smokers empty shops of cigarettes after ban lifted

In the latest wave of panic-buying triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, South African smokers on Tuesday snapped up all the cigarettes they could lay their hands on after the lifting of a five-month ban designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As part of a broader easing of restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday announced the end of a ban on sales of tobacco products and alcohol, effective from midnight on Monday. Customers, wary of shortages or future bans, bought whatever they could on Tuesday, in scenes reminiscent of panic-buying of groceries at the start of the country's lockdown in March.

"People are not buying packets, they are buying cartons," said an executive at a Pick N Pay Express store, who did not want to be named. "I have a feeling that we may go back to level 3 (higher alert level), that is why I am buying a few packs," a customer queuing at a tobacco store in Johannesburg's Melville suburb said, again asking not to be named.

Many shoppers faced empty shelves as companies struggled to fulfil restocking orders. In April, Ramaphosa said tobacco sales would be allowed but later changed his mind, citing concerns the sharing of cigarettes could spread the virus.

This attracted court cases from local tobacco manufacturers association FITA and international company British American Tobacco South Africa. "If the government goes back to a higher alert level, cigarettes could be banned again and we don't want that to happen," said Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairman of Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), adding that FITA will pursue its case the ban was unlawful.

BATSA, which sells brands such as Dunhill and Lucky Strike, and Phillip Morris International, seller of Marlboro and Chesterfield, did not respond to emails seeking comment. In a statement on Monday, BATSA urged the government to crack down on a black market in cigarettes that emerged during the lockdown.

($1 = 17.3013 rand)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPNs Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-y...

From Jimmy Carter to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's past and future

Democrats will highlight the partys future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Bidens w...

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts after mail-in ballots outcry

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trumps re-election chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020