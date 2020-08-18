U.S. CDC reports 169,870 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 520 to 169,870 and reported 5,422,242 cases, an increase of 40,117 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 17 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3ayq6Ei)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.