Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cancer cases in India estimated to be 13.9 lakh in 2020, may rise to 15.7 lakh by 2025: Report

As for females, cancer incidence rate per 1,00,000 population ranges from 219.8 in Papumpare district to 49.4 in Osmanabad and Beed district, the statement said. Incidence of cancer related to use of any form of tobacco was the highest in the northeastern region of the country and in higher proportion in men.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:50 IST
Cancer cases in India estimated to be 13.9 lakh in 2020, may rise to 15.7 lakh by 2025: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of cancer cases in India is estimated to be 13.9 lakh this year and may increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025, according to a report released by the ICMR and the Bengaluru-based National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the estimates presented in the National Cancer Registry Programme Report, 2020, are based on information collected from 28 Population Based Cancer Registries.

Additionally, 58 hospital-based cancer registries provided data, it said. According to the statement, tobacco-related cancer is estimated to contribute 3.7 lakh cases which is 27.1 per cent of the total cancer burden in 2020. "Among women, breast cancer is estimated to contribute 2 lakh (14.8 per cent) and cervix cancer is estimated to contribute 0.75 lakh (5.4 per cent), whereas for both men and women, cancers of the gastrointestinal tract is estimated to contribute 2.7 lakhs (19.7 per cent) of the total cancer burden," it said. Cancer incidence rate among males per 1,00,000 population ranges from 269.4 in Aizawl district, which is the highest in India, to 39.5 in Osmanabad and Beed districts. As for females, cancer incidence rate per 1,00,000 population ranges from 219.8 in Papumpare district to 49.4 in Osmanabad and Beed district, the statement said.

Incidence of cancer related to use of any form of tobacco was the highest in the northeastern region of the country and in higher proportion in men. Cancer of lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common cancers among men, it highlighted. Cancer of breast and cervix uteri were the most common cancers among women. Cancer of lung was diagnosed at a stage of spread to distant sites, while cancers of head and neck, stomach, breast and cervix were in higher proportions with loco-regional spread, the statement said. Multimodality treatment -- a varied combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy -- was administered for cancers of breast, and head and neck, while cancer of cervix was treated mainly with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

For cancers of the lung and the stomach, systemic therapy was the mode of treatment, according to the ICMR statement.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...

Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPNs Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-y...

From Jimmy Carter to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's past and future

Democrats will highlight the partys future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Bidens w...

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020