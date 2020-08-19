Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notre Dame becomes latest university to suspend in-person classes

The University of Notre Dame on Tuesday suspended in-person classes and moved them online for at least two weeks after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, the latest university to roll back campus reopenings.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 04:00 IST
Notre Dame becomes latest university to suspend in-person classes

The University of Notre Dame on Tuesday suspended in-person classes and moved them online for at least two weeks after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, the latest university to roll back campus reopenings. Notre Dame University President John Jenkins announced the decision after the prestigious Catholic university near South Bend, Indiana, reported a spike of 80 positive test results on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 147 since Aug. 3, according to the university's website.

The results from 418 tests represented a positivity rate of 19 percent at the school with overall positivity at around 16 percent since Aug. 3. Notre Dame will close all public spaces on campus, restrict residence halls to residents only and limit gatherings to ten people always wearing masks, Jenkins said in an online video presentation.

"If these steps are not successful we will have to send students home as we did last spring," Jenkins said, adding the university's contact tracing analysis indicated most infections were from off-campus gatherings. Before returning to campus all students were tested - only 33 of nearly 12,000 were positive, a rate of only 0.28 percent. The university did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on the rise in cases.

The university, with about 8,600 undergraduates, had most students and faculty on campus by Aug. 10 with restrictions on travel, events and visitors. LINING UP FOR TESTING

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Monday it was suspending in-person instruction for undergraduates in a just a week after classes began. That school also has been struggling with coronavirus clusters. Schools and colleges across the United States have been grappling with how and when to reopen in the middle of a pandemic.

In New York City, once the center of the U.S. pandemic, hundreds of New York University students and staff waited in line outside a white tent on Tuesday for coronavirus testing ahead of some classes resuming in early September. NYU is testing students who have chosen in-person learning, with classes for undergraduates beginning on Sept. 2. The university in lower Manhattan is also giving students the options of remote learning or a blended program between the two.

New York now has an infection rate below 1%, a benchmark for restarting certain activities coupled with social distancing and mask wearing. In the Oklahoma university town of Stillwater, the city council was considering a response to viral videos showing crowded bars and clubs near Oklahoma State University, where in-person classes began on Aug. 17.

The videos emerged as Mayor Will Joyce opposed the annual Weedstock music festival set to begin on Thursday outside the town, expected to attract thousands. EASING INTO YEAR

Schools in parts of the country that have a coronavirus infection positivity rate of more than 10% would be better off easing into the new academic year with virtual classrooms, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said on Tuesday. Fauci said primary and secondary schools as a default position should try and reopen for the psychological health of children, but no single approach should apply to every school in the country.

"To make a statement on one side vs the other and take the country as a whole won't work — we're so heterogeneous with the infections," Fauci told a virtual Healthline conference. Some U.S. schools have closed almost as quickly as they welcomed back students as the level of new cases per day remains high in many states, including California, Florida and Texas.

The United States has more than 5 million cases of confirmed coronavirus infections, the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 170,000 reported fatalities.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes southern Sumatra, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southern Sumatra in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 40 km 25 miles, EMSC said, revised from an earlier depth of 15 km. No ts...

Britain to introduce legally binding environmental targets

Britain said it would bring in legally binding targets on air quality, waste reduction, biodiversity and cleaner water as part of efforts to combat climate change, improve the environment and rebuild the economy. The targets will form part ...

Celtics aim to keep Embiid, 76ers on heels in Game 2

The Boston Celtics will attempt once again to wear down Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid when the Eastern Conference clubs continue their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series with Game 2 on Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports...

West Africa regional bloc closes borders with Mali after president detained

The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS said on Tuesday it had decided to close its member states borders with Mali after mutinying soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. ECOWAS said in a statement it was also susp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020