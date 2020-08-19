Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland returns travel restrictions for several countries

Returning to Finland from them will lead to quarantine and trouble," Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka told reporters. Finland's own 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 5.2 on Tuesday, among the lowest rates in Europe, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:28 IST
Finland returns travel restrictions for several countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Finland said on Wednesday it will bring back travel restrictions for several countries which it had for months considered safe destinations, including Germany and its Nordic neighbours, to stop the spread of COVID-19. Travelling from Iceland, Greece, Malta, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Cyprus, San Marino and Japan to Finland will be limited to essential trips starting August 24, with people returning from those countries required to self-quarantine for two weeks, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo said.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, Finland had already restricted travelling to and from most other countries around the globe. In June, Finland's government set a maximum of eight to 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over two weeks for countries to be considered safe destinations.

Gradually, it has been removing countries from its list of safe destinations as a second wave of infections has crept from one country to another. "Our strong message is that travelling to risky countries should be avoided. Returning to Finland from them will lead to quarantine and trouble," Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka told reporters.

Finland's own 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 5.2 on Tuesday, among the lowest rates in Europe, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. But the number of cases has been on the rise in recent weeks, with health authorities counting a total of 7,776 cases and 334 deaths in Finland and a rise of 24 new cases and one death on Tuesday.

Harakka said 43 cases had been detected on travellers arriving on three different Wizz Air flights from Skopje in North Macedonia to Turku in Finland recently and authorities were looking into ways of cancelling the connection.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar in danger of missing UCL final after swapping shirts with opponent

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is in danger of missing the Champions League finals after swapping shirts with the opponent. Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, and after that, Neymar was seen swa...

Truth will remain same whichever agency investigates: Rhea's lawyer

Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case, actress Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer said in his reaction to the Supreme Court verdict upholding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai-based lawyer said in a ...

Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms, asks Chidambaram

Rasing several questions over the functioning and donations made to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations PM CARES fund, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that while the Supreme Court...

EU leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Belarus president

European Union leaders are putting on a show of support Wednesday for people protesting in Belarus. Emergency talks will aim to highlight their concern about the contested presidential election and ratchet up pressure on officials linked to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020