Pranab Mukherjee develops lung infection, health declines: Army Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition decline as he has developed features of lung infection, said the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:43 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition decline as he has developed features of lung infection, said the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. "There has been a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection," the Army Research and Referral Hospital.

He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists, it added. Earlier today, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed that signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of the former President Mukherjee.

"With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read. The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. (ANI)

