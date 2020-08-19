Left Menu
UP: Total COVID deaths reach 2,638; active cases reducing since Aug 16

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the state's case fatality rate (CFR) coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 2,638 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the state's case fatality rate (CFR) coming down to 1.57 per cent, a senior official said. A total of 2,638 people have died in the state due to coronavirus infection, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The CFR of the state has come down to 1.57 per cent which is below the national percentage of 1.97, he said, adding that the recovery rate of the state presently was 68.78. As many as 1,15,227 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases was 49,645, he said, adding that in the past three days since August 16, the number of active cases has come down by almost 2,000 indicating that more people are recovering from the infection than those falling prey to it.

With this the total cases of coronavirus infection in the state has gone up to 1,67,510. Among the active cases 24,127 are presently in home isolation while 1,766 others were in private hospitals and 281 in semi-paid facilities.

On Tuesday, over 1.07 lakh tests were performed taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 40.75 lakh which is the highest in the country, Prasad said. A network of 62,498 COVID help desks has been set up in the state which has helped identify over 6.60 lakh symptomatic patients, he added.

