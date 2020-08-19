Czechs will not take part in WHO's coronavirus vaccine programme, prefer European plan

Czechs will not take part in WHO's coronavirus vaccine programme, prefer European planReuters | Prague | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:25 IST
The Czech Republic will not take part in the World Health Organization-led COVAX plan to develop and distribute a vaccine against COVID-19, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Wednesday.
"We will not join the WHO initiative for various reasons, the rules are less favourable for us than being part of the European initiative," he told reporters. “We are going with the initiative by the European Commission, which is negotiating with producers, and the negotiations are very advanced, we will very soon take part in (an agreement) with AstraZeneca.”
