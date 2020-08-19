Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine's emergency authorisation could be considered if govt decides: ICMR to par panel

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava informed members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs that the vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila and the Serum Institute of India are at different stages of trial, said an MP present in the meeting. The COVID-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trails.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:49 IST
COVID-19 vaccine's emergency authorisation could be considered if govt decides: ICMR to par panel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A top ICMR official told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday that phase-two clinical trial of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have almost been completed and emergency authorisation of a vaccine could be considered if the Centre decides so. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava informed members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs that the vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila and the Serum Institute of India are at different stages of trial, said an MP present in the meeting.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trails. The one being handled by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University will enter phase-2 (b) trials this weekend for which 1,700 patients have been identified at 17 centres across the country, the MP said.

According to MPs who attended the meeting, when asked how long people will have to live with the pandemic, Bhargava replied that normally the final trial takes about six to nine months but if the governments decides, an emergency authorisation could be considered. Responding to queries by the panel about the saliva test cleared by FDA in the US for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, Bhargava said informed that taking samples from gargled water is already under consideration and further details will be available soon, said another MP who attended the meeting.

Members of the parliamentary committee cutting across party lines complemented the ICMR in particular and the medical fraternity in general for their committed role in fighting the pandemic. They appreciated the ICMR for its pioneering role in coordinating the scientific and medical aspects of the battle against COVID-19 and appreciated AIIMS, Delhi, for its effective contribution as a lead mentor for hospitals across the country on various aspects of the pandemic management.

The committee members expressed concern over stigmatisation of infected people both by kin and neighbours and noted that those afflicted by COVID-19 and have recovered are not harmful, instead beneficial to the society. About the mental stress among the people due to the pandemic, ICMR agreed to the panel members' suggestion of reviewing the existing limited set of guidelines relating to management of psychological stress, an MP in the panel said.

The apex medical research body also told the committee that it may soon come out with comprehensive revised guidelines so as to help all the concerned to cope with the stress caused by the outbreak of the viral disease. Among various issues raised, the panel members drew the ICMR's attention to the situation being faced by school children in particular, as with online learning they are required to spend long hours in front of computers and other gadgets which is adversely impacting their eyesight and causing psychological stress. The meeting, chaired by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, lasted for over four hours and discussed various aspects of management of the COVID-19 pandemic and also its impact on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. Secretary, Ministry of MSMEs, Arvind Kumar Sharma also appeared before the panel and briefed it about the impact of pandemic on the sector.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee Anand Sharma stressed that the sector which contributes 50 per cent of the total exports, 30 per cent of GDP besides employing over 11 crore people was among the worst hit by the pandemic. The Secretary in the Ministry of MSMEs informed the panel that only 9 per cent of the total 6.33 crore MSME units have been shut due to the pandemic and there has been an improvement in capacity utilisation over the last few months. Anand Sharma said the committee would like to present a detailed report on the handling of pandemic to both the Houses of Parliament in the Monsoon Session based on the experiences of various stakeholders and lessons learned which would serve as a useful guide for the future, sources said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC paves way for CBI probe into "unnatural death" of Sushant Rajput, says "impartial investigations" need of the hour amid Bihar, Maharashtra acrimony

Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty,...

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-o...

One death, 91 fresh cases in Chandigarh; total count 2,396

One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, accor...

FIFA shapes new rule to help players switch national teamgeneva

FIFA is helping soccer players switch eligibility and represent a second national team with a planned rule change announced Wednesday. The proposal gives hope to players who are eligible for multiple countries but fell out of favor at their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020