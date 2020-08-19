Sikkim reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Sikkim on Wednesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 1,232, while the death toll rose to three with one more fatality, an official said. East Sikkim recorded 24 positive cases and South Sikkim one case, Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

A 57-year-old man succumbed to the disease at STNM hospital here, he said. Bhutia said that the victim, a native of Pelling was admitted to STNM hospital on August 14 for cellulitis in his right leg with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.

He tested positive in RT-PCR test and died on Wednesday. Of the total 1,232 COVID-19 cases, 440 are active as 789 patients have recovered from the disease and three have died, he said.

East Sikkim has registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 728 followed by 461 in South Sikkim, 42 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, the official said.