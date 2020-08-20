Left Menu
Development News Edition

As coronavirus surges, Spain's back-to-school plans sow confusion, anger

With coronavirus cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers and opposition politicians in Spain are angry and critical about the government's plans for reopening classrooms. Latest government data showed daily infections peaked at 7,609 on Friday - the highest level since late March - before dropping to 3,715 on Wednesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:40 IST
As coronavirus surges, Spain's back-to-school plans sow confusion, anger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With coronavirus cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers, and opposition politicians in Spain are angry and critical about the government's plans for reopening classrooms. Latest government data showed daily infections peaked at 7,609 on Friday - the highest level since late March - before dropping to 3,715 on Wednesday. However, the fall may not represent a trend as similar declines have persistently been followed by new peaks in recent weeks.

"Not a single Spanish family knows what will happen to their children when the school year starts," said Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative opposition People's Party, accusing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government of keeping the country guessing. "We cannot let a whole generation of children have their education held back because of a lack of planning," he said.

In Spain's decentralized political system each region is in charge of regulating the return to school, though the central government is set to present national guidelines next week. In Madrid, where more than 1,500 new cases were reported on Wednesday, regional authorities did not rule out delaying face-to-face classes, putting a strain on working families.

"We have to be a bit careful about the date of reopening the schools," deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero told Reuters. "Perhaps, due to the level of positives, we will have to rethink about if we open (schools) by ages." Still, deputy regional leader Ignacio Aguado said he was in favor of bringing children back to the classroom.

Frustrated with what they described as a lack of resources and a failure to deploy adequate safety measures, teachers unions in the capital have called a series of strikes for the first weeks of September. With more than 370,000 cases, Spain has the highest number of total infections in western Europe. It has been forced to reimpose some restrictions after the end of its strict lockdown in late June.

Its total death toll is nearly 29,000. However the toll of about 20 deaths per day so far in August is well below over 800 deaths a day in late March.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia protest clashes kill at least nine, most by gunshot, doctors say

Clashes between Ethiopian security forces and protesters demanding the release of an opposition politician and a media magnate have killed at least nine people in the Oromiya region surrounding the capital, health officials said on Thursday...

Former West Virginia bishop apologises, reimburses diocese

A former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia has issued an apology two years after resigning amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct, and the diocese said Thursday that he has repaid USD 441,000. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charl...

Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary

Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 911 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks next month, first to those who lost loved ones and then to the general public, museum official...

9 more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the toll to 187 while the states pandemic tally rose to 13,636 with&#160;411 new coronavirus cases. Four COVID-19 patients each died at AIIMS,&#160;Rishikesh and Sushila Tiw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020