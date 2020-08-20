Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:15 IST
Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday. "The principle of reciprocity will be applied," Sirika told reporters. "If you ban us from coming to your country, the same will apply the other way."
Nigeria earlier this week announced plans to resume international flights on Aug. 29. All but essential international flights were halted in late March in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. The resumption will begin with four flights daily to both Lagos and Abuja, but Sirika said that initially the number of passengers would be limited to 1,280 a day.
Nigeria has 50,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and recorded 985 deaths.
