Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema. Two films will be screened every evening during the last week of August, the municipality said.

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:34 IST
Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema. With indoor film theatres shut because of coronavirus restrictions, Tel Aviv municipality launched the floating cinema to allow residents to catch a movie in the open air while still keeping a safe distance from each other.

The floating cinema provided seating aboard 70 pedal and rowing boats set in the Yarkon Park lake, two metres apart to maintain social distancing, Tel Aviv municipality said. Two films will be screened every evening during the last week of August, the municipality said. Thursday's screening, attended by about 300 people, was a pilot event which featured the family comedy Paddington 2.

After successfully containing the coronavirus in May, Israel has been grappling with a second wave of infections and has reported a total of 98,550 COVID-19 cases and 789 deaths.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance UDA convenor Yashwant Sinha on Thursday joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the mont...

Northern California wildfires threatening thousands of homes

Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat. The fires, many caused by lig...

Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If you ban u...

DMRC chief inspects Rajiv Chowk Metro station

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020