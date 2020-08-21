Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya health workers issue 21-day strike notice due to safety concerns

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:45 IST
Kenya health workers issue 21-day strike notice due to safety concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health workers in Kenya have issued a 21-day strike notice as the government fails to meet their demands on safety at workplaces, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The staff is allied to the Kenya Health Professionals Society (KHPS) which is made up of seven unions representing 17 cadres of health workers.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi Thursday, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) Secretary-General George Gibore said the unions had arrived at the decision following the collapse of talks with their employer.

"On May 18, 2020, the Labour CS initiated talks and these were not fruitful after 30 days as laid down in the law. The Constitution allows us to go on a protected strike once the conciliation talks fail to provide a solution after 30 days. We are not going to negotiate any further once the notice expires on September 9, 2020," he said.

The union is demanding the exclusion of elderly, sickly, and pregnant staff from active duty.

"We demand that the employer excuses staff with pre-existing conditions and the elderly aged 55 years and above as well as the expectant from active duty. This is because statistics show that all staff that has so far died of COVID-19 were either elderly, pregnant, or suffering from pre-existing conditions," he said.

He accused the government of compelling health workers to work in affected facilities despite reported cases of their colleagues getting infected.

"We have had cases of staff testing positive and then taken into isolation without their colleagues being informed and tested as contacts. This shows the government is not willing to trace the patient contacts or shut down the facilities in cases of community transmission," said Gibore.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital - doctor

The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the politicians condition had improved a little, but that it was still unstable and that attempting to move him could pose a risk to his life.The d...

Acronis True Image 2021 Unites Award-winning Backup with Advanced Antimalware, Creating The First Complete Personal Cyber Protection Solution

Integrating real-time antimalware and on-demand antivirus with its best-of-breed personal backup solution enables Acronis to deliver unmatched value to users SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protecti...

8 deaths, 1,967 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as eight deaths and 1,967 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana now stands at 99,391, including 21,687...

Accepting Democratic nomination, Biden promises to end 'darkness' of Trump era

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trumps presidency. The current president has cloaked Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020