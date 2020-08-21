Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK retail sales surge past pre-COVID peak in July

British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July, the first full month that shops selling non-essential goods were open since the country went into lockdown in March. Separate government borrowing data showed public debt rose above 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) in July for the first time and reached 100.5% of gross domestic product - its highest as a share of GDP since 1961.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:01 IST
UPDATE 2-UK retail sales surge past pre-COVID peak in July

British retail sales surged past their pre-coronavirus level in July, the first full month that shops selling non-essential goods were open since the country went into lockdown in March.

Separate government borrowing data showed public debt rose above 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) in July for the first time and reached 100.5% of gross domestic product - its highest as a share of GDP since 1961. The unexpectedly robust retail sales figures showed the strength of consumer demand even as other parts of the economy are struggling to recover from recent hefty losses.

Retail sales volumes rose by 3.6% from June - above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists - and were 1.4% higher than in July 2019, the Office for National Statistics said. That represented a sharp recovery from double-digit falls in April and May.

Compared with February, before Britain was broadly affected by the pandemic, sales were 3.0% higher. "This uptick in retail consumption may help ease concerns over the fragility of the UK economy - but not for long," Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at Aviva, said.

Britain's retail sector has enjoyed a much faster bounce back than almost all other parts of the economy hit by the coronavirus lockdown. But there have been contrasting experiences for different types of retailer. Supermarkets and other food shops have benefited as British people eat at home more. Online sales have boomed, and household goods stores have seen strong demand.

Other areas have suffered, with clothing and footwear sales still 25% down on a year ago. Companies such as Marks & Spencer, Boots John Lewis, Dixons Carphone and WH Smith have announced plans for thousands of job cuts.

Economists fear the broad retail recovery could prove temporary. "July's retail sales likely will represent this year's peak," said Samuel Tombs of consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Restaurants and bars began to reopen in July, giving people more options for their spending. Furthermore, unemployment is forecast to rise sharply once a government job support scheme stops at the end of October.

Emergency state spending and a shortfall in tax revenue look set to increase borrowing this year to a record 298 billion pounds, the government's budget forecasters say. Friday's figures showed borrowing between April and July hit 150.5 billion pounds, almost seven times higher than in the same period in 2019.

Borrowing in July alone was the lowest since the start of the pandemic at 26.7 billion pounds. July is a month when tax receipts typically boost the public finances. Finance minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that some taxes will need to rise over the medium term.

"Today's figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," he said. ($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in island of Phuket from October

Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays from October, a senior official said on Friday, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.Tourists will have to ...

Researchers developing kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology DST, researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday. The Birla ...

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 74.23 75.73 74.17 75.89 EURINR 87.59 90.51 87.52 90...

Nokia C3 may soon come to India: Price and Specs

HIGHLIGHT5.99-inch HD display3,040mAh batteryOcta-core processorRear Fingerprint sensor Nokia C3, the budget-friendly smartphone which was recently unveiled in China may soon make its entry in India too. This is according to a marketing pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020