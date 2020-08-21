Left Menu
Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:08 IST
Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that mass testing of residents for coronavirus in the Asian financial hub will begin on Sept. 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.

The testing, which will be done with the assistance of a 60 person team from the mainland, is the first time Chinese health officials have assisted the special administrative region in its battle to control the epidemic.

