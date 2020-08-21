Singapore to allow New Zealand, Brunei visitors in first border easing
The city-state, which currently only allows official and business travel to selected countries, also said it would allow students to travel for study overseas if distance-learning was not available. The measures would take effect on Sept. 1, with various restrictions, the health ministry said.Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:34 IST
Singapore on Friday said it would reopen its borders to visitors from New Zealand and Brunei from next month, in the city-state's first steps towards resuming leisure travel since it sealed its borders to control COVID-19 outbreaks. The city-state, which currently only allows official and business travel to selected countries, also said it would allow students to travel for study overseas if distance-learning was not available.
The measures would take effect on Sept. 1, with various restrictions, the health ministry said. Singapore sealed its borders in March and subsequently went into a two-month lockdown as mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories emerged.
Those lockdown measures were lifted in June and the travel and tourism hub - facing its worst recession in history - has been taking steps to slowly resume business and stimulate the economy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Brunei
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Alarming rise in suicide tendency of migrant workers in Singapore, govt says monitoring situation
Don't stand so close: Singapore trials automated drones to check
Singapore says working closely with partners to enhance mental health programmes for migrants
UPDATE 2-Spate of suicides among migrant workers in Singapore raises concern
Singapore could see a surge in COVID-19 cases after foreign workers are tested: Wong