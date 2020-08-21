Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK COVID-19 R rate rises to 0.9-1.1, epidemic could be growing

The reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may now be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:31 IST
UK COVID-19 R rate rises to 0.9-1.1, epidemic could be growing

The reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may now be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing. The UK R number is between 0.9 and 1.1, the government said, up from 0.8-1.0 last week. The daily growth rate for the UK as a whole is between -3% and 1%, up from -4% to -1%.

The R number represents the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to. An R number above 1 can lead very rapidly to exponential growth, although the figures are driven by local outbreaks, and scientists have said that the estimates are less reliable when overall incidence of the virus is low.

"We have been seeing indications that these values may be increasing, with estimated ranges increasing slightly from previous publications," the Government Office for Science said in a statement, reiterating that scientific advisers did not have confidence that the R number was below 1 in England. At the end of July, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that the government was reaching the limits of the re-opening of the economy.

But while a rise of COVID-19 infections in July led to a postponement of the latest stage of the relaxation of restrictions, that further easing of lockdown resumed a week ago.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last...

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of...

Postmaster says 'sacred duty' to ensure timely election mail

Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday said its his sacred duty to ensure election mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into disruptions and changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans...

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020