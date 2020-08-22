Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows

The latest numbers take the country's tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths. In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the government has reimposed second-tier social distancing rules, including restricting large gatherings, banning in-person church meetings while closing nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:05 IST
S.Korea expands social distancing rules as coronavirus outbreak grows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea said on Saturday it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 315 new domestic coronavirus infections as of midnight Friday, the latest in a string of triple digit increases in new local cases.

South Korea used advanced contact tracing and widespread testing to contain its first outbreak of the novel coronavirus, but Asia's fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in and around densely populated Seoul and the surrounding areas. The latest numbers take the country's tally to 17,002 with 309 deaths.

In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the government has reimposed second-tier social distancing rules, including restricting large gatherings, banning in-person church meetings while closing nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes. The same guidelines will be imposed on other areas across the country effective Sunday. However, in some areas with fewer infections, the guidelines would be recommended rather than obligatory.

"If we don't curb the spread (of the virus) in early stages, this will grow as a large-scale wave. To us, there is nothing more important than focusing on responding to COVID-19," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing on Saturday. Health authorities have categorized social distancing rules in three stages - stage 1 being the least intense and stage 3 the toughest, where schools and businesses are urged to close.

"If we enhance the social distancing guidelines to the third stage, it is inevitable that they will take a toll on people's daily lives and economy. We urge you to the situation seriously," KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing. Kwon said South Korea has provided anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat 143 patients at 35 hospitals, but access to the drug has been irregular due to issues on the supplier side.

In June, South Korea asked drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc to supply enough remdesivir to treat more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in preparation for a possible second wave of infections. The Health Ministry also said it was postponing its decision to pursue policies boosting the number of medical students until the COVID-19 situation stabilises.

Thousands of South Korean doctors have staged strikes and protests over government plans to train new doctors, saying there enough doctors but better conditions and systems are needed to properly allocate them.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai water supply reservoirs at 92.38 per cent of total capacity: BMC

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC water supply reservoirs at 92.38 percent of the total capacity, the reservoirs saw a good recovery in August after a disappointing observation in July, a BMC official informed here on Saturday...

Russia conducted over 34.1 million COVID-19 tests

More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the countrys consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.We have conducted over 34.1 milli...

Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says study

Scientists have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that can be given in one dose via the nose, and is effective in preventing infection in mice susceptible to the novel coronavirus, an advance that may lead to protective candidates that c...

One terrorists killed, two others believed to be trapped in ongoing Baramulla encounter: CRPF

One terrorist was killed and two others are believed to be trapped in an encounter undergoing in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district here, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF said on Saturday. An encounter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020