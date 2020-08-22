Ladakh LG reviews COVID-19 situation, seeks public support to overcome challenge

Left Menu
PTI | Leh | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:47 IST
The Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed 19 coronavirus-related deaths, mostly in the past six weeks, while the total number of cases also reached 2,133 with 68 per cent of the patients have recovered from the disease. Image Credit: Twitter (@anshuprem007)

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday chaired a high-level meet to review the preparedness and steps taken to handle the situation in the Union Territory. Reminding the public that they have a major role in curbing the spread of the disease, he appealed to them to work hand-in-hand with the administration and adhere to the standard operating procedure.

The Union Territory of Ladakh witnessed 19 coronavirus-related deaths, mostly in the past six weeks, while the total number of cases also reached 2,133 with 68 per cent of the patients have recovered from the disease. A balance must be maintained between economic activities and coronavirus outbreak, Mathur said Ladakh must be prepared for any situation. The L-G directed the health secretary to proactively procure all essentials items related to COVID-19 management insufficient amount on an urgent basis.

He stressed on requesting the Centre to send in a team of doctors to acquaint the local medical staff of the latest protocols, particularly for treatment policies. Mathur also directed the health secretary to expedite setting up of a COVID-19 testing lab in Kargil. The medical department was directed to conduct extensive tests, ensure prompt results, and increase the capacity of beds in the hospitals, an official release said. Mathur also stressed on augmenting oxygen supply, particularly at all sub-divisional health centres, especially the areas difficult to access during the winters where oxygen concentrators may also be provided.

The Lt Governor also directed the district administration to strictly enforce the SOPs, the release said.

