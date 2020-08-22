Three more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Three more coronavirus patients died in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the toll to 195 while the state's infection tally rose to 14,566 with 483 more cases. Two COVID patients died at AIIMS, Rishikesh and one at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, a state health department bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, 483 new cases were reported in the state with Haridwar district accounting for the highest number of 133 infections followed by Nainital which reported 97 cases, Dehradun 82, US Nagar 81, Uttarkashi 41, Almora 19, Rudraprayag 12, Pithoragarh five, Chamoli four, Tehri and Pauri three each, Bageshwar two and Champawat one, it said. A total of 10,021 COVID patients have recovered from the infection so far in the state, 54 have migrated out of the state and 195 have died.

There are 4,296 active cases in the state, the bulletin said..